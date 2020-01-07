BRUNSWICK – Constance Mae Phillips, 88, of Brunswick, Maine, formerly of Weymouth, Mass., went to heaven on Dec. 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sydra Boyer and son-in-law, Richard, of Manchester, Maine, her son, Stephen Hoeg and girlfriend, Angela Lawson of Plympton, Mass., granddaughters, Janna Del Cid, Shannon Hoeg, Samantha Hoeg, great-granddaughter, Dianna Del Cid, several nieces and nephews, dear friends, Fran Taylor and Gail Evans and special caregiver at Avita of Brunswick, Traci. Connie was extremely proud of her family.

Connie grew up in Quincy, Mass., with her mother, Blanche, father, George and sisters, Barbara and Ruth. The family spent summers at the YMCA Camp Burgess in Marstons Mills on Cape Cod. Connie graduated from North Quincy High School.

Connie was a ‘self-taught’ radiology transcriptionist working at Brockton Hospital as well as Jordan Hospital in Plymouth. She enjoyed and took pride in her work and had very special friends at the hospitals. Everyone who met Connie loved her.

Connie travelled the world extensively with her gentleman friend Walter “Skip” Evans. Mom was always a lady, elegant and graceful, with a gorgeous smile. She enjoyed life.

Our sincere gratitude to all members of the Avita of Brunswick family for their outstanding care for Connie.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous