RICHMOND – Dolores Giardullo Dasch – October 1, 1935 to December 30, 2019 – 84, passed away at home with her children by her side. Dolores was a fiercely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated her entire life to making a loving home to her seven children and her husband, Robert, of 59 years. When Bob and Dolores wed in 1956, Bob was in the military. Being a military wife meant that Dolores was often alone raising the children while Bob was deployed. This lifestyle resulted in Dolores making life long military friends who became family – Captain Lewis and Eva, Roy and Connie White and Al and Vivian Menard to name a few. After spending the early years of their marriage moving around due to military assignments, they eventually settled and retired up near Loring AF Base and bought the family farm in New Sweden, Maine. This is where they would put down roots and spend the next 30 years raising their family. On the farm, life was simple but enough. Dolores was blessed with great neighbors, of which the families are still connected. The Lagasse, Bither and Grant families all raised their children together around Rista Road. In addition to raising her children, Dolores worked many years as a weekend switchboard operator at Cary Medical Center where she befriended Pat Lajoie who remained close to her until the very end. When all Dolores’ children moved to Southern Maine to settle and start their families, Dolores and Bob sold the family farm and moved to Richmond to be closer to the kids and grandkids. In true Dolores fashion, she was always available and never inconvenienced to babysit every one of her grandkids, always with the goal of making it easier on her children to be able to work, travel or just go out for dinner. Dolores’s entire life revolved around her children so it was an honor for her children and grandchildren to be able to return the lifetime of favors and to care for Dolores the last few years, which allowed her to remain in her home until her passing. Dolores’s love of her children was evident but she also had a special relationship with her daughter-in-law, Tammy Dasch, who nurtured her for years – bringing her meals multiple times a week, taking her to appointments, caring for her personal needs as time wore on and never, ever being too busy to drop everything to go be with her. Dolores played such a nurturing role in her son-in-law Paul’s life for 48 years that he was more of a son then a son-in-law. He doted on her constantly even more so then her children at times. Dolores was the true definition of a matriarch and her legacy lies in the enormous family network Dolores nurtured over the years. Dolores leaves behind 6 children (predeceased by her daughter, Dawn), 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who are all deeply saddened by her passing but also eternally grateful to have had such a loving mother so present in their lives for as long as they did….Paul and Karen Adams of Palm Harbor, FL; Robert Dasch Jr and Lee Ann McGonagle of Pittsfield, MA; Jim and Tammy Dasch of Bowdoinham, ME; Greg Dasch and Sue Thornfeldt of Portland, ME; Dianne McDougal of Bath, ME; Joe and Jodi Wolverton of Lewiston, ME. Grandchildren left behind are Jamie Adams of Jay; Ben (Cindy) Adams of Houlton; Dan (Nicole) Dasch of Topsham; Jimmy and Jesse Dasch of Bowdoinham; Ashley (Kevin) Korenkiewicz of Poland; Sam and Ally Dasch of Portland; Brandon and Josh McDougal of Bath; Derek, Emma and Connor Wolverton of Lewiston. Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob, who passed in 2015. A graveside service will be held in the spring at which time Bob and Dolores will be laid to rest together in the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, ME.

