FREEPORT – James Burns, 75, passed away on January 4, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Beloved husband of Martha, father of Dan and Doug, and brother of Steve, Jim was devoted to his family and always made clear through words and actions that they were the top priority in his life. Loving and wholeheartedly supportive, Jim also embraced his daughters-in-law Hillary and Julie, step-children Julie Kimber (and husband Mike) and Asher Nichols (and wife Susan), and all 10 of his grandchildren – Adam, Rachel, Logan, Justin, Will, Esme, Molly, Charlotte, Lizzie and Alex. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Mitchell Burns, and his sister, Gail (Pelletier).Born in Portland, Maine, Jim and his family initially grew up on Forest Avenue sharing a duplex with the family of his close friend Barry Zimmerman, and then later on Brighton Avenue. A proud graduate of Deering High School, Jim never strayed far from his roots even when life took him to Philadelphia for four decades. He loved sharing stories of “walking through the snow uphill both ways” to school and regaled his family during holidays with the Deering Fight Song. One of his favorite shirts to wear simply stated, “Born in Maine. Living in Exile.”After obtaining degrees from Tufts University and New York University Law School, Jim and his wife Marcy settled in the Philadelphia area where he practiced law, for many years as a partner in the Real Estate Department at the law firm of Wolf Block Schorr and Solis-Cohen, completing his career as Senior Counsel at the law firm Cozen O’Connor. Jim was a Philadelphia Lawyer in the finest sense of that phrase. He was a true counselor to his many clients, whether individual real estate developers or Fortune 500 investors and bankers. All valued and relied upon his superb judgment and legal skills. Jim’s most significant professional legacy, however, is that of mentor and friend to younger generations of real estate attorneys with whom he worked. They remember and will never forget how their lives, both professional and personal, have been touched by him.During a trip to Maine in 1998, Jim met his future wife Martha and eventually moved back to Maine for the last two decades of his life. Always an avid gardener and appreciator of nature, Jim eagerly immersed himself in all that he loved of his native state, including weekly trips out on the lobster boat with Martha’s late father, John White, skiing excursions up to Mt. Abram and Shawnee Peak with friend Jack Emory, and of course fried clams (Ken’s Place was his favorite), lobster rolls, whoopie pies and ice cream. From going on walks through the Village and down to the docks with Martha to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in a nearby field, Jim loved life in South Freeport and made many friends that he truly cherished. Jim’s other special place was his condominium at Seascape on Grand Beach, where he and his family shared so many special moments that will forever be indelible memories. Jim served from 2005-2008 as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for The Cedars.Jim’s family would like to extend deep appreciation to Beach Glass Transitions, Bay Square @ Yarmouth, Advantage Home Care, Compass Concierge & Companions, and CHANS Hospice Care. A Memorial Service will be held on January 7 at Temple Beth El in Portland at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Temple Beth El Memorial Park. A shiva will follow at his home in South Freeport. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in honor of Jim to The Cedars (www.thecedarsportland.org/giving/donate-now/), The Cedars Development Office, 630 Ocean Avenue, Portland, ME 04103; to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter (www.alz.org); or to a charity of your choice.

