KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk resident Melvin (Mel) Uchenick, 88, died on January 5, 2020. He was predeceased in 2004 by his wife of 47 years, Dawn Evelyn (Williams) Uchenick. Several years after her death, he married his second and surviving wife, Joan Ditson Uchenick, in 2008.He was born on March 3rd, 1931 in Chelsea, MA, son of Barney and Pearl (Lipp) Uchenick. He was a graduate of Chelsea High School and Boston College. Upon graduation from Boston College in 1952, he entered the Army and was subsequently assigned to NATO Headquarters, Allied Land Forces, Southeastern Europe, Izmir, Turkey.Upon completion of his Army tour of duty, he attended graduate school at the University of Rhode Island. After completion of one year, he was employed by the Bell System with assignments in the Western Electric Company, AT&T, and Bell Atlantic (Verizon) from which he retired in 1990 as a Managing Director after 35 years of service. His assignments involved positions in New York City, San Francisco, Baltimore, Oklahoma City, and Arlington, VA.He became acquainted with Maine by working summers for tuition money as a bellhop in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Also, he and his wife often vacationed in Maine which resulted in their decision to move to Maine from Virginia upon his retirement from Bell Atlantic in 1990.He served many years on volunteer committees in Kennebunk. They included the Charter Review Commission, Budget Board, Zoning Board, and Board of Assessment Review.He was an avid runner for over 40 years. However, he preferred to call himself a jogger rather than a runner because he considered himself a “middle of the pack” runner. However, he kept at it for the enjoyment of the sport and the running friends he met. In addition to the Maine Track Club, he was also a member of the Over 65 New England Running Club and derived considerable satisfaction from being the co-race director for thirteen years for the annual Mary’s Walk/Kerrymen Pub Road Race whose proceeds go to the Maine Cancer Foundation.He is survived by his wife, Joan Ditson Uchenick and daughter Anne of Kennebunk and son, David of Westford, MA. Services will be private at his request.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Melvin’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.