SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Public Library will kick off its Winter Reading Program for all ages on Jan. 25. The reading challenge runs through Feb. 29 and is open to kids, teens and adults. Visit the main branch, 482 Broadway, or the 155 Wescott Road location to sign up and receive a reading chart. Fill out the chart and get entered for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Call 767-7660 for more information.
