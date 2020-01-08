BRUNSWICK — The Thornton Oaks Retirement Community will hold an opening reception of “One of Each,” an exhibit of 46 Spindleworks Artists at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Several of the artists will be in attendance to discuss their work and take questions.

One work from each of the 46 Spindleworks Artists has been gathered. The exhibit features a broad range of acrylics, watercolors, pastels and mixed media works. Spindleworks has been Brunswick’s own working art studio space for more than 40 years.

The exhibit runs through March. After the opening reception, the Thornton Oaks office can be reached at 373-4600 for best times for viewing.

