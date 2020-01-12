PORTLAND – Margery C. Sudbay, B.S., R.N., PMHNP, FNP, was born in Lewiston on Dec. 10, 1941, daughter of Richard E. and Cora P. Caldwell.

Marge did not want a traditional “Celebration of Life”. She asked for friends and family to enjoy listening to “Done to Soon “by Neil Diamond once a day for three days. She had always found inspiration in the lyrics of his songs.

As Marge would say…..

“Peace, Love and Happiness!”

To read more about celebrating Marge please visit www.advantageportland.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to:

The St. Jude’s Hospital.

