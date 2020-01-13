FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library will hold its 19th annual chocolate extravaganza at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. The event includes live music by the Cul-de-Sax and “countless delectable treats,” according to the library website. Chocolates are priced at $2 a plate and all proceeds will benefit the library. The library is located at 10 Library Drive; call 865-3307 for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Youth sled competition at SoPo Winterfest
-
Arts & Entertainment
The biggest Oscar snubs, from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez to women directors
-
Varsity Maine
Number of eight-man football teams expected to double this fall
-
Nation & World
Preparations accelerate this week for Senate impeachment trial of Trump
-
Business
Carbonite call center moving within Lewiston, no other changes planned, say new owners