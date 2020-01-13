FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library will hold its 19th annual chocolate extravaganza at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. The event includes live music by the Cul-de-Sax and “countless delectable treats,” according to the library website. Chocolates are priced at $2 a plate and all proceeds will benefit the library. The library is located at 10 Library Drive; call 865-3307 for more information.

