Registration for the 23rd annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race will take place on March 11 and 12.

Registration for 600 slots for Cape Elizabeth residents will begin at 7 a.m. on March 11. Registration for 4,000 general public slots will begin at 7 a.m. on March 12. All registrations must be done through the race website: Beach2Beacon.org. The race entry fee is $55, plus applicable fees.

A lottery for the remaining slots will take place following the close of registration on March 12, running through March 22 at 11:59 p.m. Lottery winners will be notified beginning March 23.

Those hoping to run the race are encouraged to set-up and log into their accounts before 7 a.m. each day, to speed up access to the queue.

The race, which winds through Cape Elizabeth and ends at Fort Williams Park, will be held on Aug. 1.

Online registration for the Kids’ Fun Run, which will be held on July 31 at Fort Williams, will begin April 1 and continue through July 30. Parents or guardians may also register their children at the race Expo or at the time of the Kids’ Fun Run.

