SOUTH PORTLAND — The Portland Players is now accepting applications for its Joseph D. Thomas Memorial Scholarship. The grant is available to students pursuing an education in fine arts at the college level. The deadline for submission is April 15. Thomas was a longtime director at the community theater located on Cottage Road. Download an application at portlandplayers.org.
