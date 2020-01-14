SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough Community Services has decided to switch things up for the 2020 and replace the annual one-day WinterFest with a Winter Celebration Series that will take place on Fridays in January and February.

Each night will have its own unique theme and take place from 5:30-9 p.m. at the ice rink off Municipal Drive. The series kicks off Jan. 24 with Bonfire Night, which will feature color-changing fire pits and free hot cocoa and s’mores from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. Winter Games, on Jan. 31, will offer many of WinterFest’s traditional competitions, including Score-O, an obstacle course and ice bull’s-eye games. At Magic on Ice, set for Feb. 7, children are invited to dress up in their favorite prince or princess costume for magical winter fun. Flashback Friday on Feb. 14 will feature an ’80s costume contest.

If ice or weather conditions are poor, events will not be rescheduled, except Magic on Ice, which will be moved inside.

For more information visit the Community Services’ special events page.

