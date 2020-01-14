Portland news anchor Kim Block, who has been at WGME for 39 years, is leaving her job to focus on recovering from a traumatic brain injury last year.
Block made the announcement Tuesday on social media and with a detailed message on the WGME website. She said she’ll join her colleagues on the station’s 6 p.m. newscast Tuesday to say goodbye to viewers.
Some important personal news. I’m officially stepping down from my anchor position at @WGME to continue to recover from my traumatic brain injury. Please take a look at my message and join me tonight live at 6pm to say goodbye – for now. >https://t.co/5ehs7a8ww2
— Kim Block (@KimWGME) January 14, 2020
Block suffered the injury a little more than a year ago, when she slipped on her icy driveway and fell. The back of her head hit on the pavement as she fell, then bounced up and hit again, Block said. She began experiencing symptoms of a traumatic brain injury the next day.
“In my case, by the next day I began suffering with unrelenting vertigo, nausea, pounding headaches, severe photophobia and hyperacusis – sensitivity to light and noise,” Block wrote. “I could not walk a straight line and I needed to hold on to walls to walk around my house. I could not drive, cook, read, watch television, hold lengthy conversations, fold socks or sort the mail. And the never ending pounding in my head was nearly unbearable.”
She has not worked since the accident.
After a year of intensive therapies, Block wrote that she has made a lot of progress and has regained some abilities, but has to work hard at others. She said the recovery is taking longer than expected, and she feels she needs to take more time to continue healing, so she is officially leaving her position. She wrote that she may work at the station again at some point.
“If you see me out and about, please say hello. I’ll be the one with the sunglasses and noise cancelling headphones, but I won’t break and I definitely don’t bite,” Block wrote. “This is still our community and I’m going to be very much a part of it.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Boris Johnson wants Britons to pay $650,000 for Big Ben to bong for Brexit
-
Local & State
Maine highway work scaled back, but not its price tag
-
Boston Red Sox
On Baseball: Red Sox manager Alex Cora needs to resign. Now
-
Arts & Entertainment
Billie Eilish to sing theme song for next James Bond film
-
Nation & World
Americans drink more now than they did just before Prohibition
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.