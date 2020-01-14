AUGUSTA — Hoping to push the state to its goal of 100,000 heat pumps installed in Maine homes by 2025, Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday announced the state would be doubling the rebate it provides to homeowners who install the heating and cooling units in their homes.

Mills said the initiative, which is the result of a law she signed last June, does not use taxpayer funds and will maintain Maine’s “trajectory as a national leader in beneficial electrification — replacing high-carbon fossil fuels with cleaner electricity – while lowering heating bills and creating quality jobs.”

The rebates from the Efficiency Maine trust will increase from $500 to $1,000 for the first heat pump installed in a home if it meets the highest-performing “Tier 2” criteria for performance and efficiency. The rebate for a second heat pump unit will also be doubled, going from $250 per home to $500.

“These new rebates will help make high-performance heat pumps more attainable for more Maine people, and the effects of this initiative will ripple across Maine’s economy,” Mills, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement. “Not only will it help create good-paying jobs, boost small businesses, and promote workforce training at our community colleges, but it will also help Maine people save money on their heating bills and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, helping us protect our environment and fight climate change. I encourage Maine people to see what they are eligible for.”

Heat pumps meeting the so-called “Tier 1” rebate standards will continue to be eligible for a $500 rebate for the first indoor unit and $250 for a second indoor or outdoor unit, as in prior years. Additionally, enhanced $2,000 rebates are also now available to homeowners who receive heating assistance through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Seven years into our programs promoting this new generation of heat pumps, specially designed for cold winters, we continue to see growth in consumer demand which tells us these new models really work well, even when it’s freezing outside,” Efficiency Maine Executive Director Michael Stoddard said.

