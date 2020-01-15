MANCHESTER, N.H. – John Merritt “Jack” Sargent passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born June 25, 1930 in Rutland, Vt., the first of seven children of Fletcher Merritt and Grace (Briggs) Sargent. Jack grew up in Rutland and Chittenden Vt., graduating from the Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden and later from the University of Vermont in 1952 with a B.A. degree in history.

On Oct. 25, 1953, Jack married Miriam Ann Sunderland of St. Albans, Vt. and in 1966 they moved to Manchester, N.H., where they raised their family. Before his death, Jack and Miriam were blessed to celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.

After college, Mr. Sargent served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps in the U.S.A. and then stationed in Germany until 1955. After the Army, Mr. Sargent’s career was spent as a federal employee with the Social Security Administration in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. He retired in 1985, at that time, the area director of northern New England for social security and received the Commissioner’s Citation, an honorary award.

Jack is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Miriam Sunderland Sargent of Manchester N.H.; and their three children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Jack stayed close to his extended family throughout his life, returning often to Vermont for family gatherings, picnics, reunions and hunting season. Family and friends recall stories of Jack that reflect a life of dignity, integrity, hard work, and dedication.

In lieu of calling hours, a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Smyth Road in Manchester, N.H. Private family burial will take place in Vermont at a later date.

The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

Contributions in the memory of John “Jack” Sargent may be made to the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, via their website https://www.vycc.org/support-us/ or his family invite you to make a contribution to a charity or non-profit that has touched you or the lives of your family.

