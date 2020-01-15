STANDISH – Margaret “Peggy” “Meme” Fogg, 76, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at home after battling a long illness. Her family was with her as she gained her wings. Born in Portland, on May 7, 1943, a daughter to the late Greenfield Sawyer and Helen Phillips. Peggy married her husband Kenneth Fogg on Feb. 9, 1961. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in a few weeks. A graduate of Portland’s Deering High School, class of 1961, Peggy went on to pursue a lifelong career in early childhood education. Peggy began with a licensed, in home day care for several years before becoming the first director at Rand Hill Nursery School at the Methodist Church in Cape Elizabeth when it was first opened. While at Rand Hill Nursery School, she built a greater love for all the children she would have in her programs and treated them as though they were family. Peggy was known for her many pageants, activities and projects she did with the children.Peggy, being well known in the community, eventually moved on to begin working at Cape Elizabeth Community Services, where she was the director of the Cape Elizabeth Extended School Before and After Care. She did this as well as being active in the summer preschool programs. She retired from her position after 25 years, to spend time with her family.Anyone that knew Peggy, knew you would not find her sitting still for very long. She was always running circles around everyone with her electric energy and fun filled personality. To know Peggy was to love Peggy. Peggy loved arts and crafts, sewing, baking, reading, woodworking, exercise, camping or any activity that was with children. She worked endlessly on projects for any gathering or get together, it was what brought her joy, doing things for others and if it made just one person smile, she would say it was worth it.Peggy was involved in various activities in the communities she lived in. She participated in several productions at The Portland Lyric Theatre. She loved dancing at the former 3 Arts Dance Studio of Maine. She was often seen going to aerobics and exercise classes just because it was fun and brought her joy. Peggy loved volunteering time within her community, she was always busy and wanted to give as much joy as she could to those around her. She spent time volunteering for Youth Fellowship, Haven House, and Kids Harvest Programs. She was often found creating bulletin boards, lending a helping hand to anyone who needed or asked. Peggy was a member of the Standish Lions Club.Peggy was married to the love of her life Kenneth M. Fogg, and together they had and raised five children and helped care for many others along the way, their home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. Peggy had a huge heart and wanted her home filled with love, children and happiness.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth M. Fogg of Standish; children, Suzanne Verrill and husband Jeffrey, Stephen Fogg and partner Becki, Alicya Fogg, Dawna-Lynn Fogg and partner Shelly, Katrina Hale and husband Randel. She was blessed to have 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion located at 15 Lewiston Road, Gray ME 04039.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers, we would love to have family and friends bring a children’s book to donate to the Peggy’s Book Box, this will be donated to the Cape Elizabeth Community Services School Programs where she spent many years caring, nurturing and teaching so many children.

