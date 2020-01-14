PHIPPSBURG – Milton Norman MacDonald, 81, of Phippsburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Bath on Feb. 6, 1938, the eldest son of Norman and Frances (Morse) MacDonald. He grew up in Bath attended Bath schools.

On Feb. 20, 1959 Milton married his soulmate, Linda Ryan, and the couple resided in Phippsburg to raise their family.

Milton was a welder employed at Bath Iron works. A very dedicated employee for over 47 years, retiring in 2003.

Milton had many passions in life but his family always came first. He enjoyed spending time traveling, taking in new experiences and camping with his family. In his older years he enjoyed going to the Bath Senior Center and trying his luck at the casinos. Milton was a man who would do anything for anybody. He was always there to lend a helping hand for anyone that needed it, teaching and sharing his knowledge with everyone! He enjoyed helping many friends with the cars and most of all enjoyed the talking that took place while working. He was a very social person who loved everyone. He will be missed by all.

Milton was a member of the Bath Senior Center, Phippsburg Sportsman Club and a lifetime member of the Elks.

He is predeceased by his parents, Frances and Norman MacDonald of Phippsburg; and a brother, Raymond MacDonald of Wiscasset

He is survived by his adoring wife of 60 years, Linda MacDonald of Phippsburg; a sister, Norma Smith and her husband Leonard of Litchfield; sister-in-law, Diane MacDonald of Wiscasset; daughters, Julie Gilliam and her husband Michael of Phippsburg, Donna Wallace and her husband Jimmy of Phippsburg, Nicole Bradford and her husband Chris of Woolwich; along with grandchildren, Spencer and Victoria Gilliam, Sara Rice and Wade Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Small Point Baptist Church, Main Road in Phippsburg.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous