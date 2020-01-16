CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Sandra “Sandy” Anne Carsley, born June 9, 1949 to Reginald Sr. and Edna (Stevens) Fadden, ascended to Heaven from Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla. on Jan. 13, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. to join her father, Reginald Sr. and brothers, Bruce and David.She is survived by her mother, Edna Fadden; brother, Reginald Fadden Jr.; doting husband of 49 years, Leonard “Len” Carsley; daughters, Leslieanne Fadden-Carsley, Wendy Stone, Kristina Kugle and Diana Carsley Cleveland; grandchildren, Desiree, Kiara, Evaristo, Emily and Amelia; her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jaden, Danny and Carter; as well as all 33 of her foster children. During her life, she was brave, vivacious, fashionable and beautiful inside and out. A self-claimed introvert, anyone who knew her knows how much she loved to chatter. She loved her cats, husband, and all of her children, regardless of the means she went to in order to call them hers. She provided guidance to everyone who asked, and made sure any of her children had just a little bit of Carsley in their ability to make it through the world. Along with being a fantastic person, loving wife, friend, colleague, and mother, she somehow managed to make time for everyone in her life. It might be 1 a.m., but she would call you back or run out the door if you called for help.In Sandy’s free time, she enjoyed going to church, her jewelry and shopping. Once in a while she might even go shopping with someone! Her love of shopping is evidenced by all of her beanie babies and any number of knick-knacks prominently displayed in both her summer and winter homes. She also loved Cracker Barrel, but it is suspected that it might be because it contained shopping. Finally, she enjoyed watching a number of movies, always taking up space on the DVR that Len had loaded with sports events.There will be a service in Maine later this summer 2020. Comments on Sandy’s tribute page may be added to www.fullermetz.com/tributes/Sandra-Carsley In lieu of flowers, Sandy and her family request you donate, by check or cash, with subject of “in memory of Sandy Carsley” to theAnimal Refuge Center18011 Old Bayshore RoadNorth Fort Myers, FL 33917

