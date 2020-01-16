Events
Jan. 17 & 18
Ice “Block” Party, 6-8 p.m., ice carvings, food trucks and more, NU Brewery, 437 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. $25, brownpapertickets.com.
Music
Feb. 1
Big Nite O’ Blues II, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffee House, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: $10 at door. Call Julie Fraliclh at 653-4823 for more information.
Theater
Jan. 16-25
“Mary Poppins Jr.,” 7 p.m. Jan. 16-18, 24-25; 2 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25, presented by Windham Middle School Drama Club at Windham High School Auditorium, 406 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students/seniors.
Comedy
Jan. 18
The River Comics Present: Gray Area Comedy, 8-9:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month, Birchwood Brewing, 19 Portland Road, Gray. Free.
Jan. 25
The River Comics Present: School Street Shenanigans Comedy Showcase, 9-10:30 p.m., School Street Pub and Grill, 29 B School St., Gorham. Free.
Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]
