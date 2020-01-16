GRAY — The Gray Republican Committee will caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St.

Voter registration will be available at 5:30 p.m. outside the large conference room.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention, elect members to the Gray Republican Committee and organize for the upcoming elections. All Gray Republicans are urged to attend.

For more information, contact Peter Falkenberg Brown at [email protected] or 657-1428.

