DAMARISCOTTA – Elaine (Goodson) Williamson, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020. She was born in Saco to Maurice Goodson and Beryl (Saindon) Goodson on Oct. 13, 1941. Douglas Williamson, her devoted husband of 62 ½ years loved her to the end and beyond.

Elaine worked as a waitress at Moody’s Diner and was a 20 year employee of Hannaford.

Elaine enjoyed many things in life, just to name a few: volunteering for Medomak Valley High School Boosters Club, riding her Honda 250 motorcycle, and floating in her pool. She was the number one fan at sporting events for her children and grandchildren, loved animals, was a New England sports fan, volunteering at Cove’s Edge, she was a champion at Parcheesi (may have cheated!), participating in sports, she was the founder of the littlest buck club, and known to be the class clown at work.

She was known for her love of frogs. Her house is full of the small figurines that people collected and gave her. Elaine loved weekend road trips with her husband and daughters. She lived life to the fullest and had her sense of humor and smile until the end.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas A. Williamson; a sister, Judy Chastain, a brother, Peter Goodson; daughters Jackie York and Justine Hill, sons, Randy Williamson and Richard Williamson; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Elaine is predeceased by her father, Maurice Goodson, mother, Beryl (Saindon) Goodson and stepfather, Richard “Dick” Pinkham.

Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elaine’s name to the

MVHS Boosters Club

320 Manktown Road

Waldoboro, ME 04572

