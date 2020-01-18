SHAPLEIGH – Bradford L. Hoffman, 68, of Shapleigh, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2020 at home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer; his fiancé and his sister Deb were by his side.

He was born on May 19, 1951 to the late Clifford and Yvonne (Martineau) Hoffman in Portland where he grew up and attended the Cathedral School where he was a member of the choir, Jack Junior High, and graduated from Portland High School in 1970.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September of 1970 where he was trained as a radio mechanic and stationed in Germany guarding the Persian missiles.

Brad was employed by the Portland Press Herald in the distribution department, Palco Air Freight, was self employed as a painter and carpenter, and the Massachusetts Laborers Local 12 from where he retired.

In 1978, Brad married his former wife, Charlene McLaughlin and together they had two sons.

Brad was a strong and involved advocate of the veteran community. He was Vice President of Patriot Riders of America Maine Chapter One, Lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044, past member of Sanford Maine Veterans Memorial Committee, Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery Association, and founder of the Honor in Stone Ride. He was also Boy Scout Master in South Portland while his boys were young.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His family all have great memories of him teaching them to fish and how kind and patient he was with them.

Brad was a most gentle and compassionate man, a wonderful father, and role model who found his contentment and joy in helping others.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Linda Smilie and her son Eric; his two sons, Alexander B. and Nathaniel C. Hoffman, both of South Portland; a grandson, Milo B. Johnson-Hoffman; and his siblings, Rose Seger, Linda Grant Thom Hoffman, Bob Hoffman, Debbie Young and Cathy Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation on Friday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave, Sanford. Burial to be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the

Bob Smilie Pancreatic Cancer Fund

305 Nason Rd.

Shapleigh, ME 04076

