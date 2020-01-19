SOUTH PORTLAND – Charles Sowerby Jr., 86, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. He was born in Keene, N.H. on August 18, 1933 to Dorothy and Charles Sowerby Sr. He graduated from Keene High School in 1951. He attended college at Holy Cross and UNH and played football, basketball and baseball. He was in the army from 1954-1957.

In 1961 he married Beverly Bearse and they settled in Brattleboro, Vt. and raised their three boys. Charlie worked in banking for most of his career and worked for UNH in the athletic department for 11 years. He and Beverly moved to Wells in 1981 and moved on to South Portland to be closer to their grandchildren.

Charlie loved all sports and was an avid golfer. He coached youth sports for his sons’ teams in Brattleboro for many years. He attended many sports events at SPHS and USM girls’ basketball, but best of all was attending the baseball games of his grandson, Brad, and the dance performances of his granddaughter, Brooke.

He was predeceased by two sons, Allen, in 1980 and David, in 1981.

He leaves his loving wife, Beverly; a sister, Marilyn Dominique from Louisiana; son, John and his wife Michele; two grandchildren, Brad and Brooke; and his faithful dogs, Chestnut and Acorn.

There will be no funeral services per Charlie’s request. He will be buried in Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro, Vt. with his boys.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations can be made to the

Animal Refuge League

217 Landing Road

Westbrook, ME 04092

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous