WESTBROOK – Judith Mae Corkum of Westbrook, 80, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at Maine Medical Center hospital in Portland after a courageous battle with a heart issue.

Judith was born in South Portland at home on March 9, 1939. A daughter of the late Carlton and Ellen Jordan Paine.

On Dec. 7, 1957 Judith married Harold B. Corkum shortly after his return from active Air Force duty in Japan during the Korean War. Judith and Harold remained happily married for 62 years and Judith was and will always be the love of his life.

Judith was faithful to her belief in God and gifted each of her five children a bible with a handwritten message; “To learn to live life you should read proverbs in this bible. It will help. I love you all and pray you will follow Jesus.”

Judith was predeceased by her parents; and brother, William Paine.

Judith is survived by her husband, Harold Corkum; a daughter, Linda Ellen Corkum of Bellingham Mass. and four sons, Steven Nobel Corkum of Westbrook, Gary Harold Corkum of Lewiston, David Paul Corkum and his wife Robyn of Windham, Donald Roy Corkum of Hinsdale N.H.; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Judith’s life will be held on Jan. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland ME 04103 phone: (207) 773-2423.

Online condolence messages can be the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers

memorial contributions can be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Or

American Heart Association National Center

7272 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75231

