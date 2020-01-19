GRAY – Joan O. Preston passed peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by family. She was a resident of Gray for 43 years and a member at First Congregational Church of Gray where she remained active in the church, participating in missions and other community supporting projects until the end of her life.

Born, the daughter of Edward and Eliza Orr in Freehold, N.J., Jan. 9 1932, Joan taught at Manalapan Schools for 25 years and had a strong spiritual life at Old Brick Reformed Church in Marlboro, N.J.

She had a true sense of adventure and lived by the saying “Nothing Ventured Nothing Gained”. She spent her time enjoying her porch, spending time in the lake, cooking and being with her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Howard Preston of 58 years.

She is survived by children, Peggy (Larry) Schiereck, Dan (Sherry) Preston, Janet (Forrest) Samples; grandchildren, Dorian (Jaime) Hanna, Christina Preston, Will Stinson, Heather Preston, Amy (Zack) Sacco, Katelyn Samples, and Emily Samples; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie Preston, Declan Hanna, Eliza Hanna, Sabastian Preston, Charlotte Sacco.

Services will be held at First Congregational Church of Gray at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, followed by a memorial service in Marlboro, N.J. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

First Congregational Church of Gray

P.O. Box 155

Gray, ME 04039

