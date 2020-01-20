Lecture Explores the Lives of Former Slaves who Moved to Maine after Emancipation

SOUTH BERWICK

Dr. Candace Kanes will present the talk “From Slavery to Maine,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Berwick Academy Arts Center at 31 Academy St.

The talk is based on the exhibit of the same name that Kanes curated for the Maine Historical Society in 2014. It explores the history from the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863 through about 1869, when formerly enslaved people came to communities throughout Maine to start new – free – lives. Come and hear their stories.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

For more details, go to oldberwick.org.

CUMBERLAND

The Congregational Church in Cumberland UCC will present the concert “One Journey Many Roads” at 2 p.m. Saturday at 282 Main St.

A free performance for all ages, the concert features the music of the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, comprised of children from 16 countries, including the U.S.

Award-winning producer, musician and songwriter Con Fullam created and will direct the concert that is free and open to all.

Donations are welcomed to support this program.

For more details, go to cumberlanducc.org or call 829-3419.

“Day of Service” in Westbrook to Honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

WESTBROOK

St. Anthony of Padua Parish will host a “Day of Service” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at the St. Hyacinth Church hall, at 268 Brown St.

The event is being hosted by St. Anthony’s Social Justice and Peace Committee to help anyone who is disadvantaged and needs assistance. It will include a pancake breakfast, haircuts, massages, health screenings and fun for children, including educational activities and games. There also will be new and gently used clothes available for those who need it. Everything is free for attendees.

Those who wish to volunteer to serve, may call Evelyn at 856-2248 or Shirley at 939-7905.

For more details about the event, call the parish at 857-0490.

Community members invited to learn more about mew Mainers and the immigration process at presentation.

SCARBOROUGH

Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services (RIS) staff invites community members to attend a free presentation entitled “New Mainers: Learn Why People Come Here” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church at 150 Black Point Road.

The event serves to educate community members about immigration laws and the people who come to Maine from other countries, hoping to find a new life in America to become responsible and self-reliant members of the community through the work of Catholic Charities.

The program welcomes refugees upon their arrival; meets basic needs like housing, food and clothing; arranges for language lessons; offers community, cultural and employment orientation; assists with employment development and placement; helps with family reunification; and offers medical and mental health referrals.

For more details, go to www.ccmaine.org/refugee-immigration-services/support/other-ways-to-help, or call 883-0334.

WELLS

Wells Public Library will offer the following youth programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• A Nintendo Switch Spotlight event will be held from 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, offering Grades 5 and older a chance to drop by the library after early release to show their skills in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

• An Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday including games, crafts, and Wonderland surprises.

• Toddler Storytime will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, offering a program of stories, songs, and movement, all followed by a craft for ages 2-5 and their caregivers.

• The Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club also will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations with Legos provided by the library, as well as solve Rubik’s cubes.

• For adults, a Chinese brush painting class will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees will be guided through the process of painting a Chinese New Year symbol to take home. Registration is required as space is limited. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

To register, call Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

BRUNSWICK

Music Together Classes for young children will be offered from 9 to 9:45 a.m. each Friday through March at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 27 Pleasant St.

The sessions are open to infant through Pre-school age children and their parents or caregivers.

The cost is $15 per session or $130 for the entire series, that meets in St. Paul’s Community Room.

For more details, go to www.childrenmusicofbathbrunswick.com, call Sharon Pyne at 522-3900 or email [email protected]

YORK

York Public Library will host the following events this week at 15 Long Sands Road:

• A monthly poetry evening will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees are invited to bring original or favorite poems to share in a round table format, that is facilitated by Priscilla Cookson. Drop-ins welcome.

• Community Crafters will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Kennebunk Room to knit, crochet, do needlework projects.

• Curt Bessette and Jenn Kurtz will perform original music at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the library’s Winter Concert Series.

For more details, call 363-2818 or go to [email protected].

BRISTOL

Mid-Coast Audubon will lead a bird watching field trip on Saturday to Pemaquid Point for birders of all ages and abilities.

Don Reimer will lead the trip with attendees meeting at 8 a.m. at the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse parking lot.

Please dress warmly for outdoors.

For more details, go to midcoast.maineaudubon.org/events.

WEST FALMOUTH

A public meeting, detailing the development feasibility analysis of the West Falmouth Crossing area will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 271 Falmouth Road.

The purpose of this meeting is to explain the origins and goals of the project, present a site analysis based upon existing conditions information, and gather input from stakeholders and the public.

The Town of Falmouth initiated, with support of the West Falmouth Crossing (WFC) property owners, an effort to review the West Falmouth Crossing Master Plan (developed in the late 1990s) and conduct this feasibility study.

Detailed information on the project can be found at falmouthme.org/sites/falmouthme/files/uploads/web_description_rev2.pdf.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: