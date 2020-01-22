FORT MILL, S.C. – Doris Bell Barnes, longtime resident of Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed away peacefully in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 7, 2020.Doris was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Oct. 27, 1925, to Harland and Evelyn Bell. She graduated from Westbrook schools, attended the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and graduated from Gorham State Teacher’s College with a degree in education. Doris married John Ross Barnes of New Site, Alabama on June 24, 1946. They both worked together at the Maine State School for Boys until 1957 when she began her teaching career in Portland, Maine. They lived in Westbrook until 1986 when they moved to Fort Mill.Doris was a second grade teacher at North and then Jack Elementary Schools for almost 30 years. She was passionate and committed to teaching her students, many of whom were underprivileged, and helping them on to a good education. Her work with the youth of Maine and Portland spanned close to 40 years and she was justifiably proud of her service.Doris was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the Westbrook Methodist Church and the St John’s Methodist Church in Fort Mill. She sang in the church choir in Westbrook and was active in church activities at both. Doris also participated in many Senior’s Groups in Fort Mill and their activities. Her favorite place was her cottage at Little Sebago Lake in Windham, Maine. She spent every summer for over 70 years there and enjoyed the water and her favorite activities of gardening, cooking (especially baking), antiquing, reading, playing games like Flinch and traveling. She loved rising at daybreak to catch a glimpse of the bald eagles who nested nearby and to hear the call of the loons.Doris was affectionately called “GB” by the family. She was predeceased by her husband and her oldest grandson, Eric Christopher Barnes. She is survived by her son, Eric and daughter-in-law, Linda Barnes of North Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jonathan Barnes, Meagan Barnes McDonough and Daniel Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Logan McDonough and Pippi Barnes.A celebration of her blessed life will be scheduled at St John’s Methodist Church and she will be laid to rest in Windham, Maine. GB will be missed by her immediate family and her extended family of friends.Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com

