VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Frances Hicks passed peacefully at home on Jan. 18, 2020. The daughter of Robert and Clara Konkle and sister of Mary Earls Sprouse, Fran was a native of South Portland, Maine, graduating from South Portland High School and Northeastern Business College. She was the loving wife of a career Navy man, eventually settling in Virginia Beach, Va., where she enjoyed a 30-year career with the Virginia Beach City Schools. Fran was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, singing with the choir and volunteering for numerous other ministries. Fran was also a member of the Tidewater Quilting Guild of Norfolk. Fran was predeceased by her sweetheart and partner in crime, Bob Hicks, in 2010. Living on to tell their stories are her two daughters, LeAnn Hicks Finney and Heidi Hicks Jeffreys; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A mass celebrating Fran’s full and fabulous life will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va., on Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., with reception following.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Va. Beach Education Foundation,

2512 George Mason Drive,

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

or call 757-263-1069

