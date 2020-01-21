TOPSHAM – Paul Emile Bernier, 75, of Topsham passed away at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick on Jan. 16, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the son of Arthur and Marie (Lavoie) Bernier. He was born on May 29, 1944 in Brunswick.

Paul was educated in local schools and graduated with the class of Brunswick High School in 1964. After graduating he enrolled in the York Beauty Academy in Saco where he became a license Cosmetologist in 1965.

He then enlisted in the US Army in June 1965 and proudly served his country as an SP 5. Paul was honorably discharged in May 1968. After leaving the service Paul settled in Topsham and worked for Rita Leveque under Rita’s Beauty Salon. Paul acquired the business in 1968 where he owned and operated Paul’s Beauty Salon for 50 years before retiring.

He was elected Treasurer of the Brunswick/Bath Cosmetologist Association for many years and on the State level he was the Vice-President and President for the Maine State Cosmetologist Association. He also served as Chairman and Styles Director for the Maine Hair Fashion Committee.

Paul so enjoyed going shopping with his sister Jackie and finding the numerous treasures that ended up as gifts to so many. He also collected and received Coke a Cola memorabilia from his family and friends.

Paul will be remembered by his family and clientele as the person who made them laugh thru his jokes and stories and for the abundant information, he had on so many topics. The countless afghans he crocheted through the years for family and friends, is just a small reminder of the special love he had for us all.

Paul was predeceased by his father, Arthur Bernier, mother Marie (Lavoie) Bernier; brother Octave (Louie) Lavoie and sister-in-law, Bonnie Bernier.

Paul is survived by three brothers, Arthur (Skip) Bernier of Bowdoin, Richard (Dick) Bernier of Nottingham, N.H., Frederick (Fred) Bernier and wife Deb of Lisbon Falls, two sisters, Lauraine Bernier and wife Ruby Skillings of Augusta, Jacqueline (Jackie) Manion and husband Richard (Dick) of Topsham; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to also express their heartfelt appreciation to Rella Poulin coordinator of Transportation Services at Togus VA in Augusta for arranging Paul’s weekly travel itinerary to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital and for the overnight accommodations at the Huntington House located in Jamaica Plains and to Todd Mason, transport driver for the Boston shuttle out of Togus who became a dear friend to Paul on this journey. You took Paul under your wing and went above and beyond what’s expected of a driver. You are a good man and we are so grateful that you both came into Paul’s life.

At Paul’s request there will be no service. A Celebration of his life for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at The Fairground Café in the Topsham Fair Mall.

In lieu of flowers please donate in his memory to:

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Attn: Office of Development

2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607 or:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Send questions/comments to the editors.