SACO – Leroy R. Newton, 84 of Jenkins Road, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 21, 1935, the son of Crendall and Alice Sylvester Newton.

Leroy graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. He then served his country with the United States Air Force.

After his service to his country, he worked for many years as a machinist for Baker Company in Sanford.

He enjoyed old tractors, going to fairs, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Claire Chase Newton ( 58 years of marriage) of Saco, a son, William “Rusty “ Newton of Saco and his wife, Katrina and a daughter, Lee Wright and husband, Darryle of Saco, two sisters Shirley Wilder and Sandra Hill, 1 granddaughter Brianan and step daughter Samantha .

Burial will be at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his name please consider the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital c/o Maine

Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102

