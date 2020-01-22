LEWISTON – Sharon Ann Ivey Skolfield passed through Heaven’s doors Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, with her loving husband by her side, after a two year struggle with dementia and a 10 day fight with pneumonia.

Sharon was born in Houlton on May 2, 1956, and was the second of seven children born to Robert B. Ivey Jr. and Therese Guy Ivey. She lived in Houlton until her father accepted a position as president of Norway National Bank and the family moved to Norway. After completing grade school in Houlton, she finished secondary school at Oxford Hills High School and Lewiston High School, graduating in 1976.

She had one son, William, from her previous marriage and lived in Auburn for a time, until she met her husband, Dan and they settled in Lisbon Falls.

Sharon earned her certification as a CNA, a med tech and as a restorative aide, working in the healthcare field for most of her life. She took a break from healthcare and went into retail sales, and worked at several local stores, including Porteous in Auburn, ColdWater Creek in Brunswick and Lamey-Wellehan in Auburn and Topsham. She then returned to her calling in healthcare.

Sharon was the past Noble Grand of the Rebekah’s Lodge # 94 of Auburn and a long time member of the Eastern Star Pioneer Chapter #11 of Lisbon Falls.

Sharon had an amazing personality which made making friends very easy. Everyone loved her, and no matter where she went, she made new friends.

She loved Houlton, where she grew up, as well as Millinocket where she spent time with her grandmother and grandfather. Sharon was proud to tell people she was “a county girl.” She enjoyed traveling to places, with Hawaii being her favorite. Sharon loved to accompany her husband to many shrine activities and field days across New England and Canada.

Sharon was most happy when she was enjoying her pool and working on her beautiful flower gardens. She would spend hours a day working on them, with her cherished cat Chloe by her side.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Daniel Skolfield of Lisbon Falls; her son, William Romeo Bishop Jr. and two grandchildren, Haridas and Naveen Bishop, all of Hilo, Hawaii; her father, Robert B, Ivey Jr. of South Paris; siblings, Rhonda Ivey-Lentini and husband Alex of Cromwell, Ct., David Ivey and wife Jane of Hyde Park, Mass., Robert Ivey and wife Susan of Oxford, Steven Ivey and wife Pearl of Norway, Michele Cote of Auburn, Christopher Ivey and wife, Lisa of South Paris; nieces, Amanda Ivey, Heather Ivey, McKayla Ivey, Isabella Ivey, Rebecca Ivey, Heather Skolfield, Melissa Skolfield, Holly Skolfield, and Katie Skolfield, nephews, CPT Kyle Ivey, U.S. Army; and her life-long friend, Rosemary Kelly-Ivey of Littleton.

Sharon was predeceased by her mother, Therese Margaret Guy-Ivey of South Paris in 2016; her grandparents, Russell and Lena Guy of Millinocket, and Robert and Carrie Ivey of Houlton.

Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Bagley and the staff in the ICU at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston for their amazing care of Sharon during her time there.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, which was her favorite time of year, at a time which is yet to be decided by her family.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Sharon would love to know that you paid her love forward: take a friend out to lunch, hug your children, buy someone that coffee, call your family to say “I love you” – simply be as kind as she was to people. That would be her wish –

Be Kind.

