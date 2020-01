BATH – Sylvia J. Snow Ward passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born July 16, 1945.

She leaves behind two daughters; two grandsons; as well as two brothers and two sisters. She was predeceased by her parents; as well as two brothers.

A celebration of life will be held on July 16, 2020 at the Elks club in Bath.

