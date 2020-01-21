FREEPORT – Virginia Cleona (Vincent) Byrd, formerly of Wardtown Rd., Freeport, peacefully passed away at Hawthorne House on Jan. 16, 2020 at the age of 97 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Hazel Verrill and Fred Vincent.

She was born in Westbrook on Oct. 2, 1922. On March 30, 1942 she was married to the late Fred “Roy” Byrd who passed away April 9, 2001. They were married for 59 years.

During their years together they raised six children. Virginia was a housewife and loving mother. Her only time of working was at Freeport Shoe for 10 years. After it closed she was a stay at home housewife who kept herself very busy cooking and gardening. She never had a license so her way of getting to the store was when Roy was done working for the day and then they’d go to the store. Their favorite activities included spending as much time with family as possible. Rather it be going camping, fishing or on to a Baked Bean Supper.

During the Fryeburg Fair they would take their motorhome and stay for the week. Sundays was their day to visit with family and this was the only day Roy was not hauling scrap metal. One year they decided to make a trip to Florida in their motorhome and visit friends they had met. Among their lifetime they had made many friends and she will be sadly missed.

Virginia is survived by her four children Norma Fitzgerald of Portland, John Byrd, Sr. and his wife Betty of Topsham, Joan (Keith) Webber of Brunswick and Shirley Tardif of Lewiston. She also leaves behind 26 grandchildren and numerous great, great-great, and great-great-great grandchildren, several of whom would visit her and many nieces and nephews, especially Sandra Douglas who would call and visit Virginia frequently. Those are all of the six generations of the family. She was predeceased by a daughter Hazel Bubar in 2001 and a son Richard Burnham in 2006 as well as two sisters, Beverly Sanborn and Geneva West and three brothers, Del, Merle, Vernon and Alton Vincent.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care she had received while at the Hawthorne House. The staff was amazing in taking the time to see that whatever was needed for her was taken care of. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring at Burr Cemetery in Freeport.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation, and Monuments Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

In lieu of flowers,

a charitable contribution in Virginia’s honor may be made to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074



