Jan. 25, 1995

Signs went up on the former Dana Warp Mill building in Westbrook last week, announcing that it will be sold at auction Feb. 11. The brick-and-timber mill, built in the 1880s, lost a major tenant in 1994 when Sebago Inc. moved its offices and shipping department to Gorham. The building had been owned by Carleton Winslow of Portland, but the auction is of properties held by Peoples Heritage Bank. Auctioneer Tom Saturley said the building was taken in by the bank through its loan workout department.

The Westbrook Fire Department will start using bingo to raise money beginning Feb. 7 at Exit 8 Bingo and continuing every Tuesday night for the rest of the year. Money raised will go toward purchasing fire equipment the city does not pay for, and to the Pine Tree Burn Center, the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and the Westbrook Rescue Unit.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Jan. 20, 1960, that Miriam Andrews of College Avenue in Gorham entertained the Annie Louise Carey

Music Club. Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Knowlton of Mechanic Street in Westbrook had left on a motor trip to Florida for an extended vacation.

The upscale Brookwood subdivision won final Gorham Planning Board approval Monday. Local developer Susan Duchaine plans to build the 18-lot subdivision on land off North Gorham Road owned by Keith Boyd.

Phil and Connie (McPherson) Kimball, Fort Hill Road in Gorham, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family the day after Thanksgiving. Phil has retired as principal of Westbrook Junior High School and Connie as a Gorham teacher.

Jan. 26, 2005

Gorham’s population has been growing fast in the past 15 years, straining the town’s administrative offices. Residents will get to choose this spring whether they believe renovation of the Shaw School is the best solution to the problem. The project would cost $7.8 million. Residents are divided on whether it’s worth it to renovate the historic building for town offices or build new office space. The Town Council has scheduled a public comment session on the proposal for early next month.

If the idea is approved, Westbrook could become the first city in the nation to offer free life insurance to residents currently serving in the military. Councilor Brendan Rielly said he got the idea from New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who has proposed an initiative to provide free $250,000 life insurance policy for New Mexico soldiers. Rielly’s plan will be considered by the City Council’s Committee of the Whole.

Westbrook’s pets can breathe a little easier with the knowledge that the fire department now has specially designed face masks for pets trapped in a fire. The Saccarappa Obedience Club donated five resuscitation air masks to the department.

The group Westbrook Our Home is hosting a public information forum, “Wal-Mart in Westbrook: What are the Costs,” Feb. 3. Speakers will include Stacy Mitchell from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a national nonprofit working to advance community-based economic development.

