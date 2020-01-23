K of C free throw contest
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual free throw contest on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Shaw Gym at the Gorham Municipal Center,75 South St.
Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and competition begins at 1 p.m.
The event is for boys and girls ages 9 to 14, and proof of age is required. Prizes will be awarded for first place in each age group. Winners will advance to district competition.
For more information, call 436-0223 or 400-1814.
Blood shortage
The American Red Cross will accept blood donations in Gorham from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan.28, at Nappi Distributors, 615 Main St.
Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
GOP caucus update
The Gorham Republican Committee will caucus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.
All Republicans in Gorham are urged to attend.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 16 that the U.S. public debt was $23,204,331,499,429.68
