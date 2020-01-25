SCARBOROUGH – Kenneth J. Keller, 88, of Scarborough, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 at Piper Shores Health Center in Scarborough.

Ken was born in Aurora, Ill. to Helen Unti and Joseph Keller on Sept. 5, 1931. He went to school at Georgetown University, where he graduated with a degree in Foreign Service. He worked as a marketing Executive for Raytheon and others.

Ken was a Korean War Veteran who served in the United States Air Force. He was deeply involved in several land trusts in the Ft. Myers, Fla. area.

Kenneth enjoyed sailing, classical music and International Relations. He went on to become a great sailor!

Ken is survived by his wife Martha and children Jenny Cleve and Scott.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Rte. One, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Ken’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Piper Shores in Scarborough as well as the local Hospice Team.

