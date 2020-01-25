SACO – Timothy Victor, 83, of Saco passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was born and raised in Saco, was a graduate of Thornton Academy, a member of the AmericanLegion, a 32nd degree Mason, an Air Force veteran, and a parishioner of the United Baptist Church of Saco. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Catherine Victor of Saco; and his sister Philomena Victor Chretien of Manchester, N.H. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Herta Victor; his daughters Susan Victor Pate and husband David of Fairport, N.Y., Linda Victor Valianti and husband Paul of Marlborough, Mass.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Cards may be sent to Herta Victor c/o Crest Manor Nursing home, 6745 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY. 14450

