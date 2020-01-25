WELLS – John Hirschauer, 92, of Wells passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. John was born to John “Hans” Hirschauer and Celia Topf in Chicago, Ill. on Jan. 12, 1928. He attended DePaul Seminary and later served in the US Army in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1947. John received a BS and an MBA degree from DePaul University in Chicago.

He married Ruth Ratzek in 1951 and was a loving father to Lynn, Robert, Jeanne, Larry, Ronald and Janice. Following the death of his first wife, he married Mary Tegan in 1979 and became the loving father of Amy. John had a long career at the American Can Company, serving over 31 years as General Credit Manager, Marketing Director and Legal Administrator, transferring to Danbury, Conn. in 1970. He retired from the company in 1989 and started his own business as a financial planner. In 2003. He moved to Wells..

An active member of his community, John served for several years as an usher at St Patrick’s Church and on the Finance Board and Planning Board in Redding, Conn., as well as on the board of Ability Beyond in Newtown, Conn. He continued to be active in his community following his retirement to Maine.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, his sister, Mary Elbe of Rolling Meadows, Ill.; his seven children; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be at Carll- Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave. in Sanford at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous