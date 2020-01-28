BAILEY ISLAND – George G. Johnson Jr., 65, died suddenly at his home January 24, 2020.

He was born July 2, 1954, in Bath, Maine, a son of George and Norma Jean Miller Johnson. He attended Brunswick schools, graduating from Brunswick High School, class of 1972. He was a graduate of USM, Portland. He married Deborah Brown from White River Junction, Vt., in 2008 on Bailey Island of where he was a lifelong resident and cornerstone in the community.

After his college graduation he worked as a ship fitter at the Bath Iron Works while completing the apprentice class at BIW, which turned into a 39-year career as a design engineer with the company.

From a very early age, he practiced his love of running. He ran almost every day of his life, infrequently missing participation in local road races including the L.L. Bean Fourth of July Fun Run. He qualified three times for the Boston Marathon.

Considering himself a homebody, he transformed into childish glee whenever he was coerced into new adventures with Debbie. The couple enjoyed several trips, including memorable ones to Disney World where he marveled at all the childish wonders, Naples, Fla., Tucson, Ariz., all over Maine, and recently Hawaii, from which he adopted the music as his “happy place”.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Johnson of Bailey Island; two daughters, Audrey Rothbacher and husband Charles of Burlington, Vt., Alice Johnson of Topsham, Maine; two brothers, David Johnson and wife, Darla, of Bailey Island, Carl Johnson and wife, Leslie Lampert, of Old Orchard Beach; two sisters, Joan Smith and husband, Adam, of Bailey Island, Mary Fortier and husband, Mike, of Strafford, N.H.; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Turner and husband, Tyler, of Hillsborough, N.H., one stepson, Kurtis Smith of Tucson, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Aidan Turner, Beau Turner, Zachariah Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at the TNT Bible Church, 213 Foreside Road, Topsham, with a reception to follow. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Orr’s & Bailey Island Fire and Rescue

PO Box 177

Orr’s Island ME, 04066

