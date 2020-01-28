BATH – Ronald “Bumpa” Crocker, 74, of Brunswick, passed away at Winship Green on Monday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Bath, Maine, on September 5, 1945, a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Armstrong) Crocker. He was educated in local schools and on December 12, 1969 her married Linda Opp in Brunswick.

Ronald was a clam digger and lobsterman for many years. He enjoyed hunting and plowing as well as thrift shopping, especially at Goodwill. Ronald was always prepared to make his friends and family laugh with a good joke. He liked a good game of cribbage, poker or horseshoes with his friends and family. Ronald loved his dogs and visiting his grand and great-grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Crocker; their children, Melda Dall, Troy Dighello, Karen Crowley, Honey Davis, and Ronald Crocker II. He is also survived by his siblings; Peggy Crocker, Sally Clements and Walter Crocker, a brother-in-law, Kenneth Opp and his fiancée, Bonnie, and several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, nine siblings and a son, Bobby Lee Dall.

Services will be private in the spring time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine 04011

