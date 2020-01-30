SOUTH PORTLAND – Charles L. Butler, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Portland on May 7, 1936, the son of Charles L. Cote and Rose Foshay. He was adopted and raised by his stepfather, John B. Butler. He grew up in Portland graduating from Deering High School in 1954. After High School he went on to serve his country in the United States Airforce serving from 1954-1958. Upon his return from the service, he married the love of his life Marilyn F. (McAllister) Butler. He settled in South Portland with Marilyn raising their three children. Charles spent time working for himself owning his own gas station for several years. After making a career change to reproduction graphics, he spent close to 20 years working for the Portland Press Herald, retiring in 1998.He enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his children. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and mining for gems. He was a very talented artist which was reflected in his ability to make beautiful jewelry. He was a lifetime member of the Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society and a past member of the Southern Maine Craftsmen and United Maine Craftsmen. Later in life, he spent time volunteering at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Marilyn Butler and by his sisters Suzanne and Linda.He is survived by three children Deanne Parker and her husband Darrell, Robert Butler and his fiancée Mary beth, Jay Butler and his wife Kim. He is also survived by five siblings Evelyn, Jeanne, John, Pam and Karen; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, and also to the Staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the care and compassion provided to Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd. in Scarborough. Burial will be held in the spring next to his wife in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg. To view Charlie’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, https://www.athutchins.com/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous