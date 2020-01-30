BRUNSWICK – Andrew “Drew” Paul Ross, 36, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Brunswick and attended the Brunswick schools where he enjoyed playing basketball.

Drew was a talented carpenter, plumber and painter working for several contractors in the area. The greatest joy and love of Drew’s life was his daughter, Addison. They had a very special relationship and enjoyed spending time together. They loved watching movies, going to concerts, the yearly father daughter Valentine dance, visiting his Dad in Bonita Springs Fla. and going to the beach.

Family was so very important to Drew. He looked forward to the Ross Family Reunion’s at his uncle Butch and aunt Susan’s camp every summer, and he made sure he didn’t miss the occasion. Drew also made a spring trip to Florida to spend time with his dad and get out of the cold.

He is survived by his daughter Addison “Addy” Ross of Brunswick; mother, Colette Ross of Brunswick, father, Paul Ross of Bonita Springs Fla; a brother, Kevin Ross; and his girlfriend, Emily Wolf of the West Forks; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Andrew’s life is being held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath Maine. Visiting will be 10:00 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, a go fund me page has been set up for donation for his daughter Addison’s education.

