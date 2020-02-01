SACO – Eric Paul Nicholson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Saco at the age of 66. He was born June 27, 1953 in Medford, Mass. to Russell Chandler Nicholson and Phyllis Hardin Nicholson.Eric grew up in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School in 1971. He also studied at Bryant and Stratton College in Boston.Eric cherished his idyllic childhood summers spent with his grandmother and extended family in Ocean Park. In 1973 Eric moved to Ocean Park year round and enjoyed being on the ocean and working as a Lobster boat sternman. Later, Eric returned to Boston and worked for A&P, Big L stores and CVS. Eric enjoyed a long retail career with CVS, retiring as a district manager.In 1978 (one week before the infamous “Blizzard of ’78”!), Eric and his former wife, Marcia E. Noyes moved to Portland to begin a life together in the state they both adored. They were excited to start a family in Maine and welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Kate Nicholson, in March 1980. He later moved to Old Orchard in 1995, to be near the beach and the ocean that he so enjoyed. Many of Eric’s friends and family revolved around longtime and precious Ocean Park connections.Eric was excited and elated about the arrival of his granddaughters in 2002 and 2005 and ended up being the best birthing coach and support for Kate during the births of Gabriella and Adrianna.Eric enjoyed many golfing outings with his cousin Tom Calder and dear friends Andy Russell and Carl Roberge. He also enjoyed trips to the Caribbean with friends and family.Eric was a long time member at Saco Sport and Fitness and enjoyed his gym workouts. He was an avid fan of all of the New England sports teams and liked to play ice hockey.Eric married his longtime amore, Mary Ann VanVoorhis in October 2019. They shared a passion for the beach and ocean, travels to Jamaica and spending countless hours of fun with friends and family.Eric is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Nicholson; daughter, Kate E. Nicholson; granddaughters, Gabriella and Adrianna DiPietrantonio, all of Westbrook. He leaves his brother, Mark S. Nicholson of Stoughton, Mass. and nephew Alexander Nicholson of Old Orchard Beach. He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home at 365 Main Street, Saco from 4 to 6 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of Eric’s life at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Eric’s memory may be made to: Gosnell House 180 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074 Ocean Park Association 14 Temple Avenue Ocean Park, ME 04063 American Heart Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451

