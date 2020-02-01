FALMOUTH – Joan E. Davis, 85, a longtime resident of Falmouth, passed away Dec. 26, 2019 following a short illness. She was born Nov. 22, 1934 in Wilmington, N.C. to Murl and Ann Gallupe.

After graduating Falmouth schools she went on to attend the University of Maine where she earned a degree in teaching. Joan later moved to Virginia where she raised her family, before settling back in Maine where she lived for the remainder of her years.

Joan will forever be remembered by her loving family and friends for her quick wit and sense of humor. We will miss you “Nanny”.

A private family celebration of life will be held in the spring.

