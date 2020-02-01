CANTON – Bernard L. Adams Jr., 102, of Canton, died Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Health Care in Canton. He was born in Canton, May 27, 1917, a son of Bernard L. and Julia (Hayden) Adams Sr. He was a graduate of the class of 1935 from Canton High School. He was a proud member of the 4-H club during his youth.

On Oct. 5, 1940, he married L. Mabel Lumbert in West Paris; she predeceased him on June 8, 2005.

On Sept. 8, 1943, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in England having landed in Normandy two days after the D-Day invasion and was wounded twice in action; once on June 24 and again on Nov. 17,1944, receiving a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster for his sacrifices.

Mr. Adams worked for Portland Packing Co. in Canton and Oakland in the maintenance department, the Fred H. Snow Packing Co. in Pine Point as a sealing machine operator, as well as the Sokley Van Camp Co. in New Bedford. He operated a dairy farm in Canton until 1965, and drove truck for the State of Maine during the summers and hauled pulp wood and plowed snow in the winter, as well as installing septic tanks and running his own saw mill.

He was a life member of Anasagunticook Lodge IOOF #32, the former Holland Damon Maxim VFW Post, and the Lake Anasagunticook Association. He was a certified tree farmer for 50 years; along with being an original member of the Canton Planning Board, serving from 1971-2000 and the Canton Historical Society. He also served as a selectperson in Canton for five years.

Mr. Adams was an antique engine enthusiast and in 1970, traveled for seven weeks to Alaska by truck with a truck camper with his wife and sister-in-law, June. During that trip they visited with his brother-in-law, Fred and his wife, Kikuko who were stationed in Alaska. During that adventure, they visited Denali National Park, Vancouver Island, Banff National Park, Lake Louise and Yellowstone. He and Mabel also traveled to Pasadena, Calif. to attend the Tournament of Roses Parade and took many trips to Ottawa, Miss., and Florida to visit family.

He is survived by his daughter, Joan Kneeland and her husband, Richard of Windham and Rockwood; four grandchildren, James Kneeland and his wife, Becky of Bridgewater, N.H., Prudy Adams of Canton, Randall Kneeland and his wife, Sue of Reading, Mass., and Russell Adams and his wife, Kelly of Canton; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild due to arrive later in the spring; a brother-in-law, Fred Lumbert and his wife, Kikuko of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Charles, daughter-in-law, Brenda; two brothers, Albert and Wesley and sister-in-law, Barbara.

The family invites relatives and friends to a memorial service at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Public graveside committal services with military honors will be held at the Hillside Cemetery, Canton, on Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his memory be made to either the

Bradbury Memorial Chapel

c/o Arthur Chamberlin

502 Canton Point Road

Canton, ME 04221

or to the

Canton Historical Society

P.O. Box 605

Canton, ME 04221

