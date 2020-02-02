SACO – Jane C. Mattson, 86, passed into the Gates of Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Scarborough. She was born on Oct. 7, 1933, in Portland, a daughter of the late Henry Burnham and the late Martha (Cram) Burnham. Jane was a loving wife of 67 years to Theodore Mattson, mother, grandmother, caregiver for her oldest daughter, Sylvia, and always made herself available to anyone in need. Jane’s fondest memories are the love and fun times with her only grandson, Michael. She always looked forward to long walks, her love for the outdoors and flower gardens, and her younger days of camping. She loved spending time and holidays with her family. Jane’s favorite paste time would be doing her word search with her phone that was always glued to her ear checking on family members. Her grandson, Mike, laughs at her favorite saying, “So anyways, I’m fine and the world is all wrong”. She was also predeceased by brothers, William, Richard and Donald Burnham, sister, Joan Bowden. Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Theodore Mattson; children, Sylvia Mattson of Saco, Linda Horr Standish, Cynthia Thurston and fiance’ Roger Loranger of Saco; grandson, Michael Beckwith Jr. of Saco; sisters, Jean Reynolds and Judy Ridlon. Jane’s family would like to thank the awesome, caring team at Gosnell Memorial House in Scarborough for all their support, kindness, compassion, laughs and hugs when needed. There will be no visiting hours and a private celebration of life will be held at a future date. To leave condolences or participate in Jane’s online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane’s name to Gosnell Memorial House 11 Hunnewell Road Scarborough, ME 04074 or any of your favorite charities.

