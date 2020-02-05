‘Appropriate’

Exhibits/Galleries

Faculty Triennial Exhibition, Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. On view to March 1. Free, meca.edu.

“Perfection,” Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland. Poses questions about what constitutes “perfection,” to March 2, ablebakercontemporary.com.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

“Collect, Convert, and Create: Dazzling Collages by Emily Blaschke,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St., through Feb. 29. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org,

Group Exhibit of Visual Arts Benefiting the World Wildlife Fund, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, Portland, through Feb. 29. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Dash Masland: Recent Works from a Modern Quilter,” to March 6, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St. Work by local woman, yarmouthlibrary.org/art-gallery.

Thursday 2/6

Paul Brahms Art Opening, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org.

Friday 2/7

First Friday Art Walk, Portland’s artists, galleries and venues open for the city’s art scene. Free, visitportland.com.

Film

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20, statetheatreportland.com.

Thursday 2/6

Black History Film Series: “A Raisin in the Sun,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. About one family’s struggle to achieve the American dream. Free, portlandlibrary.com.

Friday 2/7

Casco Bay High School Film Festival 2020, 6 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. 15 years of CBHS filmmaking, $25, eventbrite.com.

Saturday 2/8

Dutch Animation Film Festival, 3:30 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Recommended ages 8+. Free, space538.org.

Sunday 2/9

Tu B’Shvat Eco-Celebration & Film, 1-5 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. Free, mainejewish.org.

Monday 2/10

“Promise at Dawn,” 5:30-8:30 p.m., UNE Portland campus, Parker Pavilion, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. About French novelist Romain Gary. Free, une.edu.

Tuesday 2/11

Merrill Film Society: “Mike Wallace Is Here,” 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free, yarmouthlibrary.org.

Thursday 2/13

“Deep Water,” 7 p.m., hosted by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Free, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Saturday 2/8

“Sleigh Day,” 12-3 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth. Free, skylinefarm.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 2/5

Front Country, 7 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Maine Dead Project Winter Residency, 8 p.m. Wednesdays in February and March, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., $5, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Thursday 2/6

Bob Marley Birthday Celebration with Stream Reggae, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8-$10, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

KGFREEZE album release, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Kyle Gervais (Grand Hotel, Spose & The Humans, Shashasha), Maine-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, $10-$12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Nat Baldwin with Lauren Tosswill, 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8-$10, space538.org.

Friday 2/7

The Band Band – Tribute To The Band, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland. $30-$35, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Benefit for Erika of Muddy Ruckus, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. Featuring The Mallett Brothers Band, Five of The Eyes, The Youngerbloods, Jenny Lou Drew Band, Max Garcia Conover. $15 in advance, $20 day of.

Jazz Friday with Melissa and her Minions, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Josephine County, 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St, Portland, portcityblue.com.

Saturday 2/8

After Hours with Old Eleven, 7 p.m. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Original and traditional bluegrass music, Maine-style. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Chris Weisman and the Veazies, 8:30 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10-$12, space538.org.

Dimensions in Jazz: Pianist Satoko Fujii & Bassist Joe Fonda, 8 p.m., Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $5-$20, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Steamboat gypsy band, 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

T. Murph, 6 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20, portlandempire.com.

Sunday 2/9

Don Roy Trio, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland, $6-$15, brownpapertickets.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Appropriate,” Feb. 15-March 1, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland, in conjunction with Mad Horse Theatre Company. The plot of every American dysfunctional (white) family drama is thrown into one big pressure cooker, $15-$20, space538.org.

“Casa Valentina,” through Feb. 9, Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. Catskills colony caters to heterosexual men who dress like women, $15-$20, portlandplayers.org.

Wednesday 2/5

Cherry Lemonade – It’s Drag Night!, 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Revel: A Soiree to Support STAGES Youth Theater, 6 p.m., STAGES Youth Theater, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $45, stagesyouththeater.org.

Thursday 2/6

Symphony of New Works, 7:30 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Five short plays by women and non-binary writers, $10-$15, polyphonictheatre.org.

Friday 2/7

First Fridays with The Maine Tease, 9:30 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. Burlesque, drag, comedy, dance, flow arts after First Friday Art Walk every month, $10-$15, eventbrite.com.

Wednesday 2/12

Laughter in the Rafters, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5, portlandempire.com.

Freeport Visual Art Collective

Midcoast

Call for artists

Art2020, juried exhibit open to all Maine artists and to any artist with a strong connection to Maine, on view May 15-June 20, at 100 Water St. in Hallowell. Deadline for submissions is April 1; see harlowgallery.org/art2020.

Exhibits/Galleries

“One of Each,” Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through March.

Freeport Visual Arts Collective will be exhibiting at Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, through February. Area emerging and established artists who create 2-D artwork, photography and sculpture are featured.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

Monday 2/10

Teen Movie, 2:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, monthly movie for 6th-8th graders. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Saturday 2/15

Longfellow Days 2020: “The Iron Horse,” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick. How did Academy Award-winning director John Ford, born in Cape Elizabeth in 1894, make so many Westerns? Free..

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 2/7

The Bridgewalkers, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $12, cadenzafreeport.com.

Saturday 2/8

The Smith Collaboration, 8:30 p.m., O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

