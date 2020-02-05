BATH — Stand-up comic Johnny Ater performs at the Chocolate Church Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The comedian, a lifelong Mainer, offers up stories about life, family, relationships, and his colorful local friends, whom he brings to life on stage for all to meet. He also offers light-hearted jibes and himself and fellow Mainers, and is known for his “rubber face” that he contorts many ways.

Ater is joined by fellow comedians Colby Bradshaw of Yarmouth and Julie Poulin of Monmouth.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Arts Center Annex show are $15 advance or $17 at the door. They can be purchased at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 442-8455.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: