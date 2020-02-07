HUDSON, N.H. – Eleanor Whitaker died at home in Hudson, N.H., surrounded by family on Feb. 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Eleanor was born August 17, 1926, in Portland and raised in South Portland and on Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, by her parents, Herman Böthel and Marjorie (Peabbles) Böthel.She graduated at the top of her Cape Elizabeth High School class in 1943. Upon graduation, Eleanor worked at the telephone company. She left work to care for her mother Marjorie, who died in 1953 of ALS. Following her mother’s death, Eleanor worked at Maine’s WCSH Radio and TV station (Channel 6) as the commercial content coordinator. There she met, fell in love, and married Norm, who was a broadcast engineer. Norm and Eleanor lived in New Hampshire while keeping a home in Cape Elizabeth. Eleanor was an enthusiastic and devoted mother of five, grandmother of 13, and great-grandmother of three. Eleanor was deeply loved and will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Norman; her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and James Hile of Deerfield, Ill., and three sons and their wives, Norman and Mari Whitaker of Bellevue, Wash., Kenneth and Frances Whitaker of Manchester, N.H., and Andrew and Kathy Whitaker of Hollis, N.H. She was predeceased by beloved son Eric.A reception of remembrance for family and friends will be held at the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St. Hudson, N.H. on Monday, Feb. 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. To share an online message of condolence or more information, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com THE DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON, NH IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to:ALS Therapy Development Institute at www.als.net or (617) 441-7200 orEnd Brain Cancer atwww.endbraincancer.org or (425) 444-2215

