STANDISH – Robert “Bob” E. Martin,79, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in Cape Elizabeth on March 27, 1940, the son of the late Harold and Virginia (Horne) Martin and attended Cape Elizabeth schools.Bob proudly served his country in the US Navy. Over the years, Bob was employed as an auto body mechanic.He will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had in boating and his passion for classic cars.He was a longtime member of the Portland Eagles, the Portland Elks Club, the Moose Lodge and was a member of several yacht clubs including the Alameda Yacht Club.He is survived by his children, Karen Sams of South Carolina, Steven Martin of Portland, Sara Paveglio of Connecticut, and Cynde McCoy of New York; sister, Jean Lake of Windham; grandchildren, Danielle and Matthew Sams, Kathryn and Adam Paveglio, and Austen London; nephews, Paul Harold Moore, Dennis Moore and niece Kim Campbell; cousin, Sandra Dadiego; and uncle, Morris “Bucky” Erickson Jr.

An informal celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Portland Eagles, 184 St. John St., Portland.Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website www.mainefuneral.com

