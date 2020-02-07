PORTLAND – Stephen Mark Leighton, 66, of Portland passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House on Jan. 31, 2020 following a long illness.Steve was born in Ohio in 1953, the son of Alice (Blanchard) and Robert Leighton. Steve grew up primarily in Pennsylvania with his sister Kimberly and attended the first Earth Day in Philadelphia in 1970. Steve graduated from Lycoming College with a degree in business and had a long successful career in the building supply industry. He married his wife Moira in 1988 and they had two sons, Robert Stephen (Rob) and John Hill (Jack).Steve loved old cars, professional sports, and fly-fishing, but his greatest passion was his children. He was his happiest when he was attending one of his son’s sporting events, whether it was Rob’s varsity soccer or Jack’s Challenger baseball. He loved taking Jack to the Portland Sea Dogs and watching the New England Patriots with Rob. He was always a fierce advocate for his friends, his neighborhood, and especially his family. A man of quiet strength and determination, he fought his disease to the end.Stephen is survived by his wife Moira and his sons Robert and Jack of Portland; his mother Alice, his sister Kimberly and her husband Barry all of Nashua New Hampshire. He is also survived by his nephew Drew Silverman, his wife Erin, and son Bode of Dedham, Mass. He is predeceased by his father Robert; and his niece Olivia Silverman.Visiting hours are on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 from 4-6 at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home on 199 Woodford St., Portland. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Autism society of Maine

